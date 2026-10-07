Largo identifies possible cuts to libraries, public safety services if property tax amendment passes

LARGO, FLORIDA — With less than a month before Election Day, the City of Largo is identifying services that could be reduced if voters approve a proposed property tax amendment on the November ballot.

The amendment would increase Florida’s homestead exemption to $250,000 by 2028, potentially reducing revenue for local governments.

At a Largo City Commission meeting Tuesday night, city leaders outlined possible budget impacts if the measure passes.

According to city documents, potential cuts could affect public safety, parks and recreation, and library services.

Proposed changes could include:

Reducing library hours to 28 hours per week citywide

Reducing fire rescue staffing and deployment at three stations

Reducing police staffing, which city leaders say could lead to longer response times for specialized calls

The full list can be found here in Largo's Alternative Budget.

The proposal has sparked strong reactions from residents.

Some neighbors said they rely heavily on city programs and worry about losing services.

Others argued government spending should be reduced and supported the amendment as a way to force local governments to cut costs.

Largo City Manager John Curp said the city is focused first on determining which services residents want to keep before considering new fees or taxes, like a fire service fee.

WFTS Largo City Manager discusses possible cuts

“It's very clear,” Curp said. “Our community does not want us to start with how we raise fees or taxes. We would first start at looking at what services we have, what does our community want, and then we have to figure out how to pay for it.”

Even if voters reject the amendment, City officials say budget-cutting discussions will continue.

That is because a new state law set to take effect in January 2027 requiring municipalities to reduce their budgets by 10% each year.

“Obviously that'll be part of our normal budget exercise,” Curp said. “The community will see every year how 10% less than what we currently would bring in in revenue would produce as far as a budget.”

City leaders say Tuesday's presentation will likely be the final public discussion on the amendment before voters head to the polls on Nov. 3.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.