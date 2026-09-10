LARGO, FLORIDA — With less than two months before November's midterm elections, property taxes remain a hot topic in Florida communities — and Largo residents are taking steps to get informed.

The City of Largo held a community education session Wednesday night, giving neighbors the chance to learn more about how their property taxes fund city services and the potential impacts of Amendment 3, which will appear on the November ballot.

WATCH: Largo residents learn how property taxes fund services ahead of Amendment 3 vote

Largo residents learn how property taxes fund city services ahead of Amendment 3 vote

Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption to $250,000 in 2028, affecting general fund revenues for municipalities across the state.

Largo City Manager John Curp said the amendment would reduce the city's general revenue fund by more than $15 million in 2028.

"Everything is on the table, we'll be looking at all the services we provide, we'll be looking at our internal staffing and we'll have to look at public events," Curp said.

While impacted services have not been finalized, city officials say those could include police, fire, parks and recreation, and library services.

WFTS Tampa Bay 28 speaks with community members at the Largo Town Hall

Largo resident Eugene Martin attended Wednesday's session to better understand what the amendment could mean locally.

"We wanted to be informed as to what the impact might be, what are the pros and cons of the amendment," Martin said.

Martin also expressed concern about local amenities and services being impacted.

WFTS Community members attend Largo town hall

"I don't want to see that stuff impacted or being managed remotely, I want to see local control maintained for our communities in Pinellas," Martin said.

Not all residents share those concerns. Largo resident, Krista Lundquist, said she supports the tax cuts and believes they could force local governments to make long-overdue budget decisions.

WFTS Largo residents share thoughts on property tax amendment

"They have to actually cut things that really should have been cut a long time ago," Lundquist said. "We the people are cutting our budgets every day just to survive."

Lundquist added that she believes the amendment will push local governments toward greater accountability.

"That's what we want, accountability and transparency, and by pulling the money away from them, it makes them a little more accountable," Lundquist said.

WFTS Largo breaks down services funded by property taxes

The city said Wednesday night's event was designed to give neighbors an opportunity to engage with budget discussions and ask questions directly.

Amendment 3 will appear on the November ballot and will require 60% voter approval to pass. Election day is Nov. 3.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.