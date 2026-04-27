Pinellas County artists receive big boost in confidence and funding

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — From paintbrushes to wires to glass, the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center offers 190 programs throughout the year, making it a strong candidate for the new Creative Pinellas Arts Tourism Grant.

“I am just so excited at this opportunity because it allows us to treat artists with respect and dignity and acknowledge what they have put into becoming the artists that people what to come and visit,” said Margaret Murray, CEO of Creative Pinellas.

Murray said receiving the news that Visit St. Pete-Clearwater wanted to invest $500,000 back into the arts is a tremendous boost for morale.

“We haven’t seen this level of funding from the county in quite a long time,” said Murray. “It goes back to increasing the visibility of Pinellas County and showcasing it in a very real and authentic way. This isn’t an advertising campaign; this is art in a community that has built itself from the ground up.”

Everyone from arts organizations, to museums, to musicians, to performers, to painters, and more are eligible to apply. Creative Pinellas will then split the grant money between 20 to 40 different entities.

“There’s so many talented performers, musicians, artists, so we want to keep everyone here, keep them thriving, help them sustain their artistic practices, but also let other artists know what an amazing opportunity it is to live and create here,” said Murray.

Art and Music Center Director, Autumn Pearson, said it’s nice to know the county is taking notice of all the bold, bright, beautiful contributions artists are making.

“So to be rooted in a community which I grew up in and to be able to share at this capacity is like a total, I call it, ‘an artatack,’ and that’s the feeling I have every day that I’m here,” said Pearson.

Autumn said if their application is accepted, she’ll use the grant money to throw a huge three-day festival, celebrating their 10-year anniversary, that everyone in community can be proud of.

“That showcases all the artists that we work with, all the musicians that we work with, all the classes that we teach, and it would definitely be an inter-generational all ages opportunity to share the arts,” said Pearson.

For more on the application process, go to creativepinellas.org. The deadline to apply is May 31.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.