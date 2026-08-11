LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools is back in session, but work at the district level has continued well beyond the summer break. Education leaders have been engaging parents and community members through a series of "Planning for Progress" meetings, asking for input on how to strengthen efficiency and maximize resources as the district faces challenges including a declining kindergarten-age population.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick previously outlined some of the factors impacting the District, including declining birth rates that have led them to look into more consolidation of schools.

WATCH: Pinellas County Schools kicks off new year amid community conversations about district's future

Pinellas County Schools kicks off new year amid community conversations about district's future

"So we graduated 7,000 seniors a few weeks ago, and we had 4,800 kindergartners in our kindergarten class. So over 13 years, that's just going to play out through natural attrition," Hendrick said.

Hendrick said a priority has been engaging the community by asking questions.

"If we keep smaller schools open, what are you willing to give up in exchange for that? Are you willing to give up athletics? Are you willing to have fewer electives for your children?" Hendrick said.

Documents from the District show community feedback pointed to several priorities: consolidating under-attended schools, expanding magnet and fundamental programs, and increasing support for more K-8 campuses.

Parents Whitney Parks and Tina Andolino said they support the K-8 model.

"Keeping the kids together with their friends, it gives them a stability and a comfort in those awkward years," Parks said.

For parent Melissa Solevilla, it's all about not fearing these conversations, taking a proactive approach, and getting involved in her children's lives.

"I think the best way to overcome any anxiety about your child's education is getting involved. Stay involved in the conversations, serve, volunteer, join your PTA, join your PTO," Solevilla said.

Parent Alex Pesci said the district's track record keeps his family committed to Pinellas County Schools.

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"As far as the quality of the education, the depth and breadth of the offerings, and then, the academic accountability, we just have always come back to this being the best option for them," Pesci said.

The School Board is set to host a workshop Thursday. On the agenda is a review of the Planning for Progress meetings and the community feedback collected throughout the process.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.