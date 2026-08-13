Pinellas County Schools shares timeline for consolidation recommendations and public input

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools is sharing more about when the district will make recommendations on school consolidations and how the public can weigh in on those plans.

The District held six community meetings as part of its Planning for Progress initiative, giving residents a chance to provide input on cost-cutting suggestions. The conversations come as the district faces hurdles like declining birth rates and kindergarten enrollment.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said initial trends show about 3,800 fewer students started back this week.

"This is not, as Ms. Dull said at the last meeting, a closure plan, this is how do we give better options to families as we strengthen," Hendrick said.

The approach has drawn support from families in North Pinellas who say they want to be part of the conversation.

"A bunch of us actually kind of caravaned together [to the meetings]. We drove over together, sat together, listened to what was going on, and then sat down and really talked about what we thought were great ideas, what concerned us," Melissa Solevilla said, a parent in North Pinellas.

WFTS

Some of the feedback from those community meetings includes support for more K-8 schools and more magnet and technical schools. The District says strong academics and quality teachers remain a top priority for families.

"Yes, you may be losing your neighborhood school, but the options you now have available are as good, if not better," Hendrick said.

WFTS

The school board will receive the district's recommendations on Sept. 10, ahead of community discussions. On Thursday, the School Board approved moving future meetings on Sept. 22 and Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for public comment on those recommendations. The first public hearing will also be held in September.

WFTS



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.