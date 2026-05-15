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Potential for 'king tide' this weekend, could impact Pinellas County with flooding

king tide
WFTS
king tide
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PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County officials are warning the community about the potential for a "king tide" this weekend.

"King tides" are described by officials as "extreme high tides that occur when the moon is closest to Earth, typically during a full or new moon."

They have happened in Pinellas County in the past, causing flooding on roadways.

Pinellas County officials say, "If you encounter flooded roads along the coast, do not drive through them. Salt water can damage or disable your car and wake from cars and trucks damages homes and businesses."

Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle

Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.

Fired HCSO major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in vehicle

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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