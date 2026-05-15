Potential for 'king tide' this weekend, could impact Pinellas County with flooding

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County officials are warning the community about the potential for a "king tide" this weekend.

"King tides" are described by officials as "extreme high tides that occur when the moon is closest to Earth, typically during a full or new moon."

They have happened in Pinellas County in the past, causing flooding on roadways.

Pinellas County officials say, "If you encounter flooded roads along the coast, do not drive through them. Salt water can damage or disable your car and wake from cars and trucks damages homes and businesses."