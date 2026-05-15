Scam Alert: City of Clearwater warns residents, customers of gas utility payment scam

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Beware of a scam that is sweeping Clearwater, city officials are telling residents and customers who are being targeted.

The City of Clearwater advised on May 15 the scam involves residents and customers being contacted with claims of overdue bills, and then they are instructed to wire money to specific accounts.

City officials say, "These messages are fraudulent and are not associated with the city or its utility partners."

If you are a customer in the city, officials say please be aware that "Clearwater, CGS Energy, Clearwater Utility Customer Service and Clearwater Public Utilities do not request payments through 800 or 888 phone numbers."

If you have received any of these messages, city officials say do not provide payment or personal information.

Customers with questions about their accounts are encouraged to contact Clearwater Utility Customer Service directly at 727-562-4600 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to officials. In-person assistance is also available in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.