TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Parents in Tarpon Springs are speaking out against proposed school closures under the Pinellas County Schools consolidation plan.

Watch report from Maya Sargent

Tarpon Springs parents push back on Pinellas County School consolidation proposals, offer alternative plan

The proposal would close Tarpon Springs Middle School and Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School and open a fundamental K-8 school on the Tarpon Springs Middle School campus.

For parent Megan Delgado, the news came as a surprise.

"When I saw what they were suggesting, that came as a shock to me personally," Delgado said.

The prospect of merging a smaller school into a much larger one is what concerns her most.

"To go from a school that is 270 students to a school that's 1,000 would be shocking to me, and it would be shocking to my children," Delgado said.

Community member Mary Cohn said the environment at Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary can't simply be replicated elsewhere.

WFTS Tarpon Springs residents are presenting an alternate option to the Board

"It definitely has like a very small community, very warm fuzzy family feel, that you can't copy and paste," Cohn said. "You can't expect every school because it says "fundamental" to have what we have there."

The proposals have also left parents at Tarpon Springs Middle School worried about the future of their programs.

The School Board has encouraged parents to submit feedback as it works to finalize the consolidation plan. Board Chair Caprice Edmond urged community members to engage.

"It's important to say provide that feedback, go online, review the link, if you have any questions or concerns submit that so that we as board members can ask those questions," Edmond said.

Parents are not just raising concerns — they are also bringing forward their own ideas. Delgado outlined an alternative approach they're offering to the District.

"If they want some expansion, to move into the Tarpon Elementary campus, to combine Tarpon Elementary and Sunset Hills — some of those kids could be absorbed into Tarpon Middle School as a K-8 local option. So that would allow the middle school students to stay in their local community school, if that's what they choose," Delgado said.

WFTS The group is collecting feedback to submit to the School Board

The School Board has said it welcomes public feedback. The next opportunity for input is at Tuesday's school board meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. The Board will have its first vote on consolidation plans in mid-October.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.