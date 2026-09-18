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WATCH LIVE: Trial for man accused of killing lawyer inside law firm enters 5th day

Tomasz Kosowski faces a first-degree murder charge and is representing himself
Kosowski Day 5
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Kosowski Day 5
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — Day five of the Tomasz Kosowski murder trial started Friday morning in Pinellas County.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is in the courtroom and heard from the trash truck driver, a Collier County Sheriff's Office detective who searched the landfill, and the landfill manager. Kosowski hasn’t cross-examined anyone yet.

Watch trial live:

Thursday marked the most cross-examination heard from Kosowski since the trial began.

The state alleges Steven Cozzi, a Largo attorney, was killed by Kosowski in the law firm where he worked in 2023, before his body was disposed of in a dumpster in South Florida.

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