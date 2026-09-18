WATCH LIVE: Trial for man accused of killing lawyer inside law firm enters 5th day

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Day five of the Tomasz Kosowski murder trial started Friday morning in Pinellas County.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is in the courtroom and heard from the trash truck driver, a Collier County Sheriff's Office detective who searched the landfill, and the landfill manager. Kosowski hasn’t cross-examined anyone yet.

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Thursday marked the most cross-examination heard from Kosowski since the trial began.

The state alleges Steven Cozzi, a Largo attorney, was killed by Kosowski in the law firm where he worked in 2023, before his body was disposed of in a dumpster in South Florida.

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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.