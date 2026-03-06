Community rallies to help couples impacted by sudden wedding venue closure

TAMPA, Fla. — Cassandra Resler was set to get married at Cross Creek Ranch in Dover on March 15, but as the clock ticked closer to the big day, she got word the venue would close.

“I was just like, how do you even plan a wedding in like 12 days?” said Resler.

An email went out to clients Monday night that Cross Creek Ranch closed permanently.

Cassandra Resler

Since then, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell has heard from so many couples left scrambling to find new accommodations for their special day.

“How are things now, a couple days later, since we’ve learned about the closure?” asked O’Connell.

“It’s honestly been so much better,” said Resler. "I was really distraught for the first few days, but the Tampa Bay wedding community, that hospitality industry overall has been amazing throughout this process.”

Since our initial story, it’s clear the community wanted to help.

“My first instinct was to organize something,” said Courtney Mason, the CEO and founder of Tampa Wedding Swap LLC.

Mason made a list of venues and vendors who have offered to help people impacted by the process make it more organized.

"They just have this vision, and I’m sure these brides just fell in love with the venue they chose, and it’s absolutely heartbreaking to see their dreams crushed, but fortunately, they have a wonderful community behind them, and we are all willing to help make their dreams come true,” said Mason.

After everything, Resler was able to find a new venue and keep her wedding date.

“It’s been crazy, but honestly, the outcome has been amazing, and I don’t think I’m suffering at all,” said Resler. “Honestly, everyone’s come together to lift everyone up, and the support I’ve received from family as well as all of these vendors has been amazing.”



