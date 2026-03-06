Tampa veterans mark 35 years since Desert Storm as US military operations unfold in Iran

TAMPA, Fla — Veterans gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa Friday to mark the 35th anniversary of Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, the military campaigns that launched the Gulf War in 1991.

The event, originally planned as a recognition ceremony for Gulf War veterans, took on added significance amid ongoing U.S. military operations against Iran.

The park served as a gathering place for veterans who served during one of the United States' first major military engagements in the Middle East, bringing together those who answered the call decades ago alongside recognition of those serving today.

Among those in attendance were Brenda and Jessica Schwarzkopf, the wife and daughter of former U.S. Central Command Commander Norman Schwarzkopf. Known as "Stormin' Norman," the legendary general was the face of the Gulf War before his death in 2012. The two were there to hear stories and meet the hands of people who knew him and served under him.

"It's all about the people that were here, the people who lost their lives, everybody that served with him. He would always give everybody else the credit and say, I couldn't have done it without you," says Jessica Schwarzkopf.

"You can't be anything but proud, you know, and it just makes me proud that people were here today. They still remember. They still have the feelings about it," Brenda Schwarzkopf said.

The keynote speaker, retired Lt. Gen. David Deptula, was a key architect of the air doctrine that became known as Shock and Awe. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Blake Phillips had the chance to ask Deptula about the similarities he sees between Desert Storm and Operation Epic Fury, and his thoughts on U.S. involvement.

"The principles that were successful in allowing us to accomplish our objectives against Iraq in '91 are very evident in the unfolding of operations against Iran," says Deptula.

But the strikes have brought loss of life on both sides, including Winter Haven soldier Cody Khork.

"Unfortunately, it happened way too soon in this particular conflict, and we can also learn from that too, and we need to enhance our ability to improve our defenses, but one of the best ways to prevent casualties like that is to prevent the adversary from launching their weapons of destruction in the first place," says Deptula

Former Green Beret Kevin Logan deployed to Kuwait during Desert Storm.

Having been to the Middle East, Logan feels right now, with a global focus on the conflict, education is key.

"Anyone that's involved in this right now, they really need to educate themselves as to what's going on within the cultures of the people that you're dealing with," says Logan

