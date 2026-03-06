Volunteers replant destroyed native plants on Treasure Island

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Treasure Island is getting a face-lift and the people who live there are getting some extra protection from future storms.

Volunteer organizations are replenishing the island's vegetation.

"The hurricanes were very devastating. It was hard to come back on the beach and see the damage that was done," said Carrie Auerbach with Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach.

Almost a year and a half after Hurricane Helene, Treasure Island has almost recovered.

"It was very emotional…it still is," said Auerbach.

But one part of the island still needs some attention: the beach.

"We lost a lot of the plants that way…just having too much salt from the flooding," said Jada Poling with Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

Keep Pinellas Beautiful recently received $100,000 in grant money to plant native plants along our coast.

The organization, in partnership with Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach, will be planting native vegetation along eight beach accesses and 21 trail properties over the next few months.

Elliott Talton is one of the many students who helped volunteers plant these native plants on Friday.

"So the environment can have a better chance of surviving," said Talton.

Organization leaders say the plants that are being put on Treasure Island will be more resistant to hurricanes and the plants will help reduce the impact of storm surge.

Auerbach said her friend has native plants in her yard and it made a difference during Helene.

"After the hurricanes, many of these plants stayed, and held her ground, her sandy front yard in place, and she had very little damage inside her home," said Auerbach.

Volunteers are scheduling more planting events in the coming months and Talton hopes they make a difference.

"Plants can do a lot more than people think they can," said Talton.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

