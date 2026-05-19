'Deeply disturbed': CAIR's Florida chapter calls for end to 'toxic tolerance for Islamophobia' after shooting

FLORIDA — The Florida chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-FL) said "we are deeply disturbed, but not at all surprised" after Monday's shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Three people were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on May 18. Officials said the 17-year-old and 18-year-old suspects, who were found dead, used generalized hate rhetoric, and it is being investigated as a hate crime.

"This toxic tolerance for Islamophobia must end. We urge our community in Florida and across the nation to remain vigilant, and we ask everyone to keep the San Diego community in their prayers," CAIR-FL said.

We strongly condemn this horrifying act of violence at the Islamic Center of San Diego. We are deeply disturbed, but not at all surprised, that these shooters were reportedly motivated by anti-Muslim hate. Hate against American Muslims is completely out of control, fueled by prominent politicians who fan the flames of bigotry for political gain. Time and time again, we have seen that hate speech leads directly to hate crimes. This toxic tolerance for Islamophobia must end. We urge our community in Florida and across the nation to remain vigilant, and we ask everyone to keep the San Diego community in their prayers.

The Florida chapter of the Council on America Islamic Relations

CAIR-FL said it is a reminder to Islamic centers and houses of worship to review safety protocols.