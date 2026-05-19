Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Police seeking public's help after teen found dead outside Bradenton home

Bradenton police death investigation of teen on May 18
Bradenton Police Department
Bradenton police death investigation of teen on May 18
Posted

A death investigation has been launched by the Bradenton Police Department after a teen was found dead outside a home on Monday night.

BPD officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. on May 18 to a 911 call in the 700 block of 12th Avenue West, where they found the deceased teen.

BPD and the Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.

It appears to be an isolated incident, per BPD.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or by calling 941-932-9356. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Manatee Crimestoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com.

14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash

Khali Peñón died on May 13 following a crash while he was riding an e-bike.

14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.