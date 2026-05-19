Police seeking public's help after teen found dead outside Bradenton home

A death investigation has been launched by the Bradenton Police Department after a teen was found dead outside a home on Monday night.

BPD officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. on May 18 to a 911 call in the 700 block of 12th Avenue West, where they found the deceased teen.

BPD and the Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.

It appears to be an isolated incident, per BPD.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or by calling 941-932-9356. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Manatee Crimestoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com.