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Man dies, woman hospitalized in motorcycle-SUV collision in Hernando: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTS
Florida Highway Patrol
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HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after his vehicle collided with an SUV in Hernando County on Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on May 18, when a Honda motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old Missouri man was going northbound on US-301. FHP said the collision occured near Knoxville Drive, a Nissan Murano driven by a 22-year-old Webster woman was leaving a private driveway, turned left into the path of the motorcycle.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. 

FHP the woman was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash

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14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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