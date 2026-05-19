Man dies, woman hospitalized in motorcycle-SUV collision in Hernando: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after his vehicle collided with an SUV in Hernando County on Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on May 18, when a Honda motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old Missouri man was going northbound on US-301. FHP said the collision occured near Knoxville Drive, a Nissan Murano driven by a 22-year-old Webster woman was leaving a private driveway, turned left into the path of the motorcycle.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP the woman was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.