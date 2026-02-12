$7.8 million organized theft ring targeting parked semi-trailers leads to six arrests: AG Uthmeier

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier said six people were arrested in connection with an organized theft ring targeting parked semi-trailers.

Alayn Espinosa Lopez, Yerrison Perez, Yasser Mederos Garcia, Alexis Suarez Hernandez, Alejandro Valdes, and Arley Osmany Hernandez Relova have been charged with Grand Theft and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft stemming from the organized cargo theft operation.

The investigation began in May 2023 after a series of parked, unattended semi-trailers were stolen in Orlando and other parts of Florida, including Polk County.

AG Uthmeier said the trailers contained a variety of retail merchandise, consumer electronics, copper wire, and HVAC equipment.

Investigators determined the defendants were part of a major theft organization that had been targeting the trucks in commercial areas, parking lots and distribution corridors.

Between May 2023 and March 2025, the Florida Highway Patrol Cargo Theft Unit said the group was responsible for the theft of approximately 51 commercial motor vehicles and 28 cargo shipments. The thefts totaled around $7.8 million in losses, officials said.

AG Uthmeier said the group faces a combined maximum penalty of 300 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.