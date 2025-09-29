Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Doja Cat announces Tampa stop for 2026 World Tour

Doja Cat
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The BET Awards return Sunday, June 26, with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Doja Cat
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Doja Cat has announced a show in Tampa for her upcoming 2026 world tour.

The Grammy award-winning singer announced a stop at the Benchmark International Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The tour kicks off in São Paulo, Brazil and will closed with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The tour supports Doja Cat's fifth studio album, "Vie," which was released on Sept. 26.

Presale begins on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. To sign up for presale, visit here.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.