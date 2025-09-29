Doja Cat announces Tampa stop for 2026 World Tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Doja Cat has announced a show in Tampa for her upcoming 2026 world tour.

The Grammy award-winning singer announced a stop at the Benchmark International Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The tour kicks off in São Paulo, Brazil and will closed with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The tour supports Doja Cat's fifth studio album, "Vie," which was released on Sept. 26.

Presale begins on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. To sign up for presale, visit here.