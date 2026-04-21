Affordable Housing Program gives Dover woman new house after losing home in fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Dover homeowner is starting over after losing her home in a fire. It is all thanks to a program that rebuilds and repairs homes for families in need.

The effort is led by Rebuilding Together Greater Florida in partnership with Hillsborough County. They work together to rebuild or rehabilitate homes for people in need.

Virginia Williams walked into her rebuilt home on Tuesday afternoon. She tells us it was emotional to walk into the new home that sits on the same foundation where her original home burned down.

“My sister was paying for it, and I was paying her back, and it was almost paid off,” Virginia Williams said.

Her voice broke as she reflected on the loss of the home she had nearly finished paying off before the fire destroyed it.

This rebuild is part of a broader affordable housing initiative funded partially by Hillsborough County. The county contributed about $3.7 million dollars to support projects just like this one.

According to project leaders, rising costs continue to put pressure on housing stability across Florida.

Justin Coles with Rebuilding Together said, “There is an affordability crisis across the nation. Florida is seeing you know a lot of that tension in terms of pricing. Inflation is rampant, so bringing respit to our most vulnerable is absolutely imperative in this moment.”

Williams home is one of 20 homes being rebuilt of rehabilitated Hillsborough County through the program.

Click here for more information on the program and how to apply for assistance.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.