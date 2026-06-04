Man dies in e-bike crash on SR-60 in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man operating an e-bike died in a crash on Wednesday night in Hillsborough County.

FHP said a Ford F-250, driven by a 46-year-old Brandon man, was traveling northbound while exiting a driveway in the 1200 block of State Route 60 just before 10:30 p.m. on June 3.

An e-bike traveling northbound on SR-60, operated by a 42-year-old man from Wilton Manors, collided with the truck. He suffered serious injuries, per FHP.

Officials said the cyclist was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Tampa 28 reporter Keely McCormick was at hand when AAA launched its campaign as doctors say they are treating more serious injuries related to electric bike and scooter crashes, especially with children.