Deputies investigate two deaths in Plant City: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Two people were found dead Wednesday morning in Plant City, prompting a death investigation by deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to the 2900 block of James Melvin Drive a little after 11:30 a.m. on June 3. A man and a woman were found dead at the scene.

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Investigators said all individuals believed to be involved have been accounted for, and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.