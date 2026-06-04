East Hillsborough Farmers prepare for hurricane season

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane season is officially here, and what worries people most depends on where they live.

When a storm is on the way, most people worry about their homes and yards, but for local farmers, the concern runs much deeper. They are thinking about their crops, livestock, and how a single storm could threaten their entire livelihood.

At Keel Farms, Clay Keel is once again preparing for the possibility of severe weather, as memories of the 2024 storms remain fresh.

The farm is located in Thonotosassa, and it’s been in Keel’s family for decades. As a new hurricane season begins, he said preparation is critical to protect the property.

The preparation includes trimming crops to reduce wind damage, securing equipment that could become dangerous in strong storms, and making sure animals are safe.

He said that every storm brings new challenges, and the 2024 season proved just how quickly those changes can escalate.

“The 2024 storms, Milton I believe, was the worst flooding I had seen since I was a kid,” Keel said.

He said the combination of wind and intense rainfall caused significant damage across the property.

Keel said, “There were three to six months of work just to clean everything up, rebuild bridges, rebuild ditches.”

In, addition to structural damage and cleanup, Keel had to replant part of his crops.

“We did have to do some replanting, so it was kind of back to the drawing board,” Keel said.

He said it took months for the farm to recover from the 2024 storms. Now, with another hurricane season underway, he’s hoping the preparation happening today will help protect his farm in the months ahead.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.