Alabama family desperate to find missing 19-year-old in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A family from Alabama reached out to Tampa Bay 28, hoping to get help in finding their son, Diego Aaron Barragan Rojas. His family said they have not heard from him since May 25. Police say he was last seen on May 26.

His family said they are desperate for answers.

“The last message I told him I love you, baby, and he told me I love you, mom,” Diego's mother, Maria Barragan, said.

Maria Barragan said she last spoke to her son on May 25, which was unusual because they speak every day.

Maria Barragan

“Yes, I talked to my son every day. In the morning, I say, " Hey, good morning, baby. How are you today?” said Maria.

His little brother, David, shared a simple message.

“Just come home safe and just find him,” said David.

The family lives in Alabama, but traveled to Temple Terrace last week to file a police report and search for answers.

The mother explained that Diego was in town for temporary work. Now they are desperate to find him.

We reached out to the Temple Terrace Police Department. They confirm a missing persons report was filed on June 5. They say Diego was last seen at a barber shop in Temple Terrace. He was there on May 26, applying for a job as a barber.

WFTS

Investigators say there is no indication of foul play at this time and they believe he may have returned to Alabama.

Police say this is an open and ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813-506-6500.



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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.