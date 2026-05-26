Four candidates face off in Plant City runoff election

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Voters across Plant City headed to City Hall Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal runoff election, where two commission seats are up for grabs.

Four candidates are on the ballot, with two candidates running for each open position. Karen Kerr and Tony Smith are competing for the Group 3 seat. John Haney and Camryn Henry are facing off for the Group 4 seat.

Throughout the day, voters shared a range of concerns driving them to the polls. Many cited safety, infrastructure improvements, and flooding as the most pressing issues.

Jonathan Holmes, a lifelong Plant City resident, said equality remains an important concern for him.

“Equality is still a problem within the city, so getting equality in the city would be beneficial to all parties,” Holmes said.

Others pointed to the city’s roads and drainage systems as top issues. Chris Freeman said that infrastructure has not kept pace with growth.

Freeman said, “Infrastructure. Poor infrastructure in Plant City time to pave all the roads. Fix the potholes!”

Flooding concerns were also top of mind for voters. Chris Chase said past flooding played a major role in his decision to vote.

Safety was another key issue, particularly for families. Voter Zoe Flaks said she wants to see improvements that make the area safer for children.

“I want them to feel as safe as possible when they’re out and about,” Flaks said.

Voting for the municipal runoff election is only available at Plant City City Hall. Polls are open until 7 p.m.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.