PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Plant City family is grieving the loss of a young boy killed in an e-bike crash as neighbors push for safety improvements at the intersection where it happened.

Khalil Peñón died after he was hit while riding his e-bike near North Wilder Road on May 13, according to family members.

WATCH: Family mourns Plant City boy killed in e-bike crash as neighbors demand road changes

Calls for safety changes after 14-year-old boy on e-bike dies in crash

His parents, Sonia Medina-Peñón and Francis Peñón, said Khalil and his younger brother were riding their bikes when the crash happened.

“I was like what happened?” Sonia Medina-Peñón said. “He was like, ‘Collie mom, Collie got run over.’ I hear the fear, the frantic, the panic.”

Khalil was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.

“Being in his room and getting his suit and outfit ready for the funeral services, it’s devastating,” Francis Peñón said.

His family described him as a loving and funny child who brought joy to others.

“Just a bright smile, a bright kid,” Francis Peñón said. “We were truly blessed to be his parents and he gave us so much joy.”

As the family prepares for Khalil’s memorial service on May 30, neighbors are calling for safety improvements along North Wilder Road.

“Cameras, lights, sidewalks, crosswalks,” Francis Peñón said.

Residents said the area needs better lighting, sidewalks, and traffic enforcement. Some neighbors also want a school bus stop added near Bryce Ravine and North Wilder Road so students do not have to walk along the road.

“My concern is they need some type of lighting on this street,” neighbor Emily Lewis said. “The cars are not following the actual speed limit for this street. They are racing down this street.”

Requests for comment were sent to Hillsborough County Public Schools, Hillsborough County Government and Plant City leaders regarding possible safety improvements, but no response had been received as of Tuesday.

“He was a hilarious kid. Funny is an understatement,” Francis Peñón said. “His heart was very loving. I don’t know a kid who gives hugs like that. His hugs were just pure love.”



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.