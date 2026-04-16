HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — Hillsborough County leaders say the region is preparing for more people to move there. An estimated 500,000 new residents are expected over the next 25 years. Now, county leaders are looking at where all these people could go.

They are considering expanding the Urban service area into parts of East Hillsborough County, a move that could bring water, sewer, roads, and emergency services to areas that are currently rural. This could potentially open the door to large development.

WATCH: Hillsborough County considers expanding services into rural East Hillsborough as population grows

Hillsborough County considers expanding services into rural East Hillsborough as population grows

The two areas under consideration include land along the I-4 corridor and an area identified as Little Manatee South.

The Urban Service Area determines where the county provides infrastructure, such as water and sewer services, maintained roadways, and emergency services.

Real estate experts say expanding it could make development more feasible and attractive for builders.

Brian Bokors said, “Developers are going to be looking for land any kind of home builder is going to be looking for that land. Anybody who wants to build retail or commercial, so that land North of I-4 is going to blow up.”

For people who already live and work in these areas, the conversation is personal.

Clay Keel lives and works in one of the areas being considered. His family owns Keel Farms, a business his father started in the 1980s. Keel said he understands the need for county services in the area, but worries about what could come with it.

“I think my biggest fear would be everything gets paved and becomes houses and box stores that's the last thing we want,” Keel said.

He said traffic and growth have already changed the area significantly since he was a child. He fears further expansion could erase the rural character in East Hillsborough.

County leaders stress no decisions have been made yet. Officials are still gathering public feedback. Residents have opportunities to weigh in before any final decisions are made.

There is a meeting on Thursday, April 16th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bailey Elementary in Dover, and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to read more information about the project.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.