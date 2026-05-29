PLANT CITY, Fla. — Bella is a 9-year-old sweetheart, a "hodgepodge" of breeds and the cute canine star of this weekend's Mega Dog Adoption Festival in Plant City.

Bella needs a furever home.

"Bella has had a rough break," said Chelsea Waldeck of the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and organizer of the event. "She was surrendered to us because her owners couldn't care for her anymore."

WATCH Mega Dog Adoption Festival in Plant City waives all fees for fur-ever friends

Mega Dog Adoption Festival in Plant City waives all fees for fur-ever friends

If you want to bring Bella home — or, for that matter, any of the 100s of other pups that will be here — all adoption fees have been waived, PLUS all dogs have been vaccinated, fixed and microchipped.

Bella is just a cutie — she's also a really good deal!

The Mega Dog Adoption Festival — the second-biggest of its kind in the state of Florida — will be on held the grounds of the Florida Strawberry Festival this Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Eight different counties and municipal areas will take part in the event, as shelter numbers have surged with the current economy.

For more on the Mega Dog Adoption Festival, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, go here.