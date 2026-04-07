Voters make their choice on Election Day in Plant City

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — Today is Election Day for voters in Plant City. They will be choosing between eight candidates to fill two open commission seats. Four candidates are running for each seat. Voters will cast their ballots at Plant City City Hall, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You need to bring a valid form of I.D. to vote. Craig Latimer is the Supervisor of Elections, he said voter turnout has already been strong.

"We’re having a pretty robust turnout for Plant City Election," said Latimer to Tampa Bay 28's Keely McCormick. "We’re ahead of where we were the last Plant City Election. We’ve had over 1900 people vote so far between vote by mail and early vote."

Unofficial results will begin coming in after polls close at 7 p.m. Latimer explained what happens if no candidate secures the majority vote.

"In this race if somebody doesn’t get 50 percent plus one, then the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff," Latimer said.

If you still have a vote by mail ballot it must be returned to a supervisor of elections office by 7 tonight.

Click here to read through your sample ballot.