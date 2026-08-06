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Man gets 25-year prison sentence for Temple Terrace kidnapping, sexual battery of teen girl: SAO

Search for suspect accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old in Temple Terrace: TTPD
Temple Terrace Police Department/City of Temple Terrace
Search for suspect accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old in Temple Terrace: TTPD
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TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The man behind the abduction and sexual battery case that left Temple Terrace on edge in March received his prison sentence on Thursday.

Bryan Oyanguren Rosado has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the conclusion to the case prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Christine Boulos.

On March 4, Temple Terrace police arrested Rosado after a 13-year-old girl reported being kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

According to State Attorney Office's (District 13), witnesses told police Rosado stopped by to talk to a group of teens on March 2. He then asked one of the teens to buy him food from the Burger King down the street.

After giving him the food at the apartment complex, the teen girl told police Rosado forced her into a vehicle and sexually battered her.

Authorities seized Rosado's cell phone, finding pictures and videos of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to kidnapping, sexual battery (victim less than 18), and 75 counts of possession of child pornography.

Rosado's sentence will be followed by 15 years of sex offender probation. And he will be classified as a sexual predator.

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