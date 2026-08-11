PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City Police Chief Richard Mills Jr. released findings in the quadruple-death investigation from May 3.

During a press conference on Aug. 13, Chief Mills Jr. said their investigative findings led them to determine that Hailey Dempsey shot and killed her mother, two children, and herself on May 3.

WATCH Press Conference with Plant City police

Plant City mother shoots 2 children, grandmother in murder-suicide on May 3

Investigators said Dempsey shot her mother inside the home. She then left the house and went outside with her three kids, where she shot her 4-year-old and 4-month-old. Police said she then attempted to shoot her 2-year-old but missed. Then Dempsey shot herself.

The two children, a 4-month-old and 4-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Dempsey was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Chief Mills Jr. said he can only go based on facts, so he can not confirm a motive in this case. Based on digital evidence, Mills Jr. said there are "indications of mental illness" in Dempsey.

Police said they are legal gun owners and there were multiple guns in the house.