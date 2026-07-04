Temple Terrace celebrates 51st annual Fourth of July parade with patriotic tradition

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Red, white and blue filled the streets of Temple Terrace on Saturday as hundreds of residents gathered for one of the Tampa Bay area's longest-running Independence Day traditions.

The city hosted its 51st annual Fourth of July Parade, drawing families, community organizations and spectators to Gillette Avenue for a morning of patriotic celebration.

The parade featured decorated golf carts, marching bands, first responders, Boy Scouts, Little League teams, community groups and the local high school band. Residents waved American flags and cheered from curbside seats dressed in patriotic colors.

This year's celebration carried added significance as communities across the country marked America's 250th anniversary.

"It really accompanies the whole community. The Boy Scouts, the Little League teams, and our high school band. It's just a really fun community event," Temple Terrace City Council member Allison Fernandez said. "You can be in the parade. You can watch it. But you can enjoy it either way."

The festivities continue into the evening at the Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club, where the city is hosting a festival featuring live music, food vendors, family activities and a fireworks show to cap off the holiday celebration.



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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.