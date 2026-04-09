New digital platform launches in Temple Terrace to help youth transition into adulthood

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new digital platform launching in Temple Terrace aims to make it easier for young people across the Tampa Bay region to connect with jobs, mentors, and critical community resources.

The platform, called Launch Hub Tampa, officially rolled out Thursday and is designed to bridge the gap between potential and real opportunity for youth and young adults.

Organizers describe Launch Hub Tampa as a “one-stop shop” that brings together a wide range of support services in one easy to navigate place.

Through the platform, users can access mentorship opportunities, educational and workforce programs, guidance services, and even job listings without having to search across multiple websites.

Nalini Gajadharsingh helped develop the program. She said, “It is a one-stop shop, if you may. You don’t have to go out and search for things. You go to one place.”

Young adults using Launch Hub Tampa can scroll through different categories based on their needs, such as employment, education, or support services.

The site then populates relevant links, phone numbers, and organizations to guide users toward the next step.

Program developers said the goal is to reduce confusion and eliminate barriers that often prevent young people from accessing resources.

Advocates say the platform will be especially impactful for foster youth who are aging out of the system and navigating independence for the first time.

Effi Santos with Madis Place, an organization that works closely with foster youth, said the region has resources, but finding them is a challenge.

Santos said, “We have so many resources in our area, but the biggest gap is the navigation piece, so bringing it all together in one place in our launch hub will be crucial.”

Temple Terrace leaders said Launch Hub Tampa has the potential to create a lasting impact, not just for today’s youth, but for future generations to come. They said this will ensure young people know where to turn for help, guidance, and opportunity.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.