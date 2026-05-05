Former Temple Terrace officer accused in deadly crash held on $90,000 bond

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A judge has ordered a former Temple Terrace police officer to be held on a $90,000 bond in connection with a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Zachary Krug is charged with vehicular homicide after an April 15 wreck that killed a 6-year-old girl and hospitalized her 8-year-old sister.

Prosecutors say dash camera footage shows Krug driving at 104 mph before hitting the family’s car, and that he was not responding to any emergency.

If Krug posts bond, he must surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor, avoid driving, and have no contact with the victims. He also faces three counts of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury.

Krug was terminated from employment by Temple Terrace Police Department.