Residents in East Hillsborough Race to get tax help ahead of deadline

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The deadline to file your taxes is Wednesday, April 15, at midnight. Today people across our region were racing to get them done in time.

In Riverview, people lined up for free tax help. Volunteers with United Way Suncoast set up shop inside the Riverview Library, helping dozens of people file their taxes.

Matthew Bhairo was one of the many getting some help. He said, “I’m here to file my taxes for the first time. The process to me is very complicated.”

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick spoke to many people who say they are utilizing the free help because they can not afford to pay for tax preparation. Others said they tried to file online, but got stuck.

Andrew Nedumchir said, “We tried to do it online, but somehow it didn’t work.”

Many seniors said the online process is just too confusing, and that is why they turned to in-person help.

Pete Ryner has volunteered at this site for more than a decade. He said the need in East Hillsborough County is growing.

Ryner said, “There are not enough sites, so right now we have 30 appointments every day.”

He said they have been busy for months with some people Ubering in from other parts of East Hillsborough just to get help.

Ryner said, “We’re doing our best to help everybody.”

Click here for free online help from the United Way Suncoast.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.