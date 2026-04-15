Temple Terrace residents weigh in on city's future growth plan

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — City leaders in Temple Terrace are asking residents and business owners to help shape the community's future as officials update a long-term plan that will guide growth over the next two decades.

Concerns about traffic, walkability, and preserving green space topped the list as people who live and work in Temple Terrace shared feedback on what matters most as the city grows.

Mohammad Mubarak has been part of the Temple Terrace community for more than a decade. While he welcomes the growth, he said infrastructure must keep up.

“For them to prepare for the infrastructure and the population growth while still maintaining the Temple Terrace charm,” Mubarak said.

Mubarak also said traffic and road safety are major concerns as more people move to the area.

“As a personal injury lawyer, the accidents are scary. I mean, I’ve seen accidents literally right outside my office,” Mubarak said.

For residents like Samantha Little, walkability is a top priority. Little lives in Temple Terrace and attends the University of South Florida.

“I live less than five minutes away from USF, so I think for people like me it would be great to feel safe enough to walk to school,” Little said.

Little added that protecting parks and green spaces

is just as important as addressing transportation issues.

All of this feedback is being collected as Temple Terrace leaders work to update the city’s comprehensive plan.

Yeneka Mills with Plan Hillsborough said community input is critical to the process.

“We just want to get as much feedback as possible because we want to capture what the citizens really want Temple Terrace to look like,” Mills said.

Residents who want to help shape the future can click here to take the survey.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.