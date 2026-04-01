Everything you need to know about Artemis II launch

NASA updates launch weather conditions to 90% go as of 6:15 p.m.

Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down everything you need to know about the launch, from liftoff to its path around the moon, and even how the launch could affect traffic in the Tampa Bay area.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Artemis II launch

NASA’s Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are currently sitting on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, preparing for a possible liftoff on Wednesday evening.

The first launch opportunity opens at 6:24 p.m., with a two-hour window.

Viewers across Florida should be able to see the rocket shortly after liftoff. Most of the region is expected to spot it between 20 and 40 seconds after launch, with the best views on the eastern horizon.

The mission will send astronauts on a 10-day journey, marking the first time humans have traveled this close to the moon in more than 50 years.

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After liftoff, booster rockets and the main engine will separate before the Orion capsule continues toward space. Astronauts will complete two orbits around Earth, using gravity to gain speed before the slingshot towards the moon. Another gravitational assist on the far side of the moon will send the spacecraft back toward Earth without additional fuel.

For comparison, past Apollo missions traveled about 68 miles above the moon’s surface. Artemis II will travel roughly 5,000 miles above it during its flyby.

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Weather conditions along the Space Coast are expected to cooperate, with temperatures in the low 80s and only a few scattered clouds. While NASA is monitoring cloud cover, rain is not expected to interfere with the launch window.

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With over 400,000 people expected to travel to Cape Canaveral, Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down how Wednesday's launch could affect traffic in the Tampa Bay area.

WATCH: How Artemis II launch could affect traffic in the Tampa Bay area

Traffic Advisory Artemis II