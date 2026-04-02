TAMPA, Fla. — With the tax deadline quickly approaching, experts are tracking an increase in scammers on the prowl.

“In tax season, we can see a huge increase in scams. You really want to be aware of what’s going on,” said Yasmin Rivera with GTE Financial.

WATCH full report by Larissa Scott

Experts warn of an increase in tax scams ahead of April 15 deadline

Artificial impersonation scams are on the rise, and the use of AI has increased their believability, making them that much harder to detect.

“Impersonated websites have been on the rise. Also, have been those voice calls some people have been getting,” said Abhishek Karnik, who heads Threat Research and Intelligence with McAfee.

He said more people are also turning to AI for help with filing their taxes, but they need to be careful.

“You have to be a little cautious there because you don’t want to upload your sensitive information,” said Karnik.

The IRS warns you to be on alert for refund scams. If someone is promising a big payday, watch out.

Look for scams involving charities where someone is trying to get you to donate, claiming it’s for a tax break.

Don’t click any links that are sent to you and go to websites directly.

Be wary of anyone asking for your personal information.

“Anytime a financial institution is asking for your personal information you really want to pause and be careful to not give that information out,” said Rivera.

If someone is asking for payment in crypto, wire transfer, or gift cards, that’s a scammer. The IRS will never accept those kinds of payments.

Officials urge you to be cautious of impersonators who threaten you to “pay now or else.”

“Look at any signs of urgency, creation of panic, anything that tells you you’re going to face arrest now or you need to pay urgently,” said Karnik.

If you prefer to file your taxes in person with a tax professional, do your research on them and verify that they are who they say they are.

“Try to work with some agencies you’re familiar with that you trust,” said Karnik.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.