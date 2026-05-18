Susan Solves It: Flight Refund Rights

- New DOT rules require airlines to give passengers a full refund for canceled flights, even if caused by fuel shortages, but extra costs aren’t covered.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to review airline policies and understand refund rights before accepting alternative offers.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle
Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.
Fired HCSO major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in vehicle