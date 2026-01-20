Fast and Furious-based roller coaster is coming soon to Universal Studios Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Fast & Furious-based roller coaster is coming soon to Universal Studios Orlando.
Universal Orlando Resort said Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will replace the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.
The new Fast & Furious ride is set to open in 2017
Universal said the coaster “Will put guests in the driver seat of the high-speed thrills of Universal Pictures’ Fast & Furious universe like never before. Riders will experience the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk.”
Another Fast & Furious-based simulator ride, Fast & Furious — Supercharged, will close in 2027.
