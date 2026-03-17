ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A father of two is reunited with the hospital staff and first responders who helped save his life.

Rene Chirinos suffered a widowmaker heart attack two months ago.

WATCH: Father reunites with hospital staff after suffering massive heart attack

Father reunites with hospital staff after suffering massive heart attack

He was playing soccer with his two sons at Walter Fuller Park in St. Petersburg on a January afternoon.

He recalled a wave of symptoms.

"I couldn't get any air inside of me then I started to sweat, but the whole body from feet to head then I lost the ability to feel on this left side of my hand," said Rene.

Rene said he left the soccer field and went to his car.

"He was like, I'm going to go rest in the car, I'm out of breath and whenever you guys are done playing just come over, come to the car and we'll go home," recalled Rene's son, David Chirinos.

Rene said after going to his car, he called David on his cellphone.

"I was laying in the truck and I thought is this going to be my last breath, God. The next thought was my family," recalled Rene.

David said he called 9-1-1 and knew his father needed an ambulance.

He recalled information he learned on a school field trip to HCA Florida Northside Hospital.

"We had learned about heart attacks and chest compressions. I remember, they had taken us through a class and they showed us how to correctly do chest compressions," said David.

Rene and his family reunited with first responders and hospital staff from Northside Hospital on March 16.

Hospital staff acknowledged David's quick actions and gave him a challenge coin.

"A challenge coin is a military custom and it's essentially a tangible job well done, a token of appreciation so we designed it for our community partners, our EMS, our fire, but also we want to extend that to our community members when we have something such in David's case when he was able to help out his dad," said Lindsay Douthitt, stroke coordinator at Northside Hospital.

Rene Chirinos

Rene said he feels much better after doctors gave him a stent two months ago.

"I thank God that they were so close that when we got here, immediately went into the cath lab where they did the operation," said Rene.

Officials at Northside Hospital said high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, lifestyle factors, stress, and nicotine use are major risk factors for heart disease. Knowing your blood pressure and cholesterol numbers and discussing them with your doctor can help you understand your risk and take steps to support long-term heart health.

When to seek emergency care for chest pain

If something doesn’t feel right, do not wait. Call 911 or seek emergency care right away if chest pain is prolonged, severe, or happens with any of the following symptoms:



Confusion or disorientation

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, especially after inactivity

Excessive sweating or ashen skin color

Nausea or dizziness

Pain or discomfort spreading to the jaw, left arm, back, or shoulders

Sudden pressure, squeezing, tightness, or crushing under the breastbone

Very low blood pressure or heart rate

Rapid heartbeat or breathing



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. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.