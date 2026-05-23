FHP troopers say intoxicated driver causes crash killing a 41-year-old man and seriously injuring 2 others

HUDSON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 68-year-old driver is facing multiple felony charges after causing a crash that killed a man and injured two others.

Troopers said Gregorio Santoni Reyes was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 19 and hit the rear of a Mazda.

FHP said Reyes then sideswiped a Ford Bronco and caused the SUV to travel across the center grass median and into the southbound lanes of travel.

The Ford Bronco collided head-on into the path of a Hyundai SUV driven by Jonathan Quiles.

Imran Qureshi said Quiles was never late for work. He often showed up early.

Colleagues became concerned when he did not show up for work at 11:00 a.m.

"We got a phone call. He was in an accident, no details at the time, things going through your mind and hoping it's not true," said Imran Qureshi.

Quiles worked at Genesis of Tampa for the past eight months. The dealership opened in Tampa last year.

Qureshi said he hired Quiles as a sales associate and quickly promoted him to sales manager.

"I pulled him aside, and I said, 'Hey, you've been doing this for a while in this business. How come you're not a manager?' He said, 'I don't know. No one ever gave me the opportunity.' 'I'm going to give you an opportunity,'" said Qureshi.

"He became a sales manager and picked up on it very fast," added Qureshi.

Colleagues describe Quiles as hardworking, optimistic and personable.

"I felt he left this world too early. Just sad that he’s no longer with us," said Qureshi.

Troopers said the crash also seriously injured the driver and passenger of the Ford Bronco. The driver suffered two broken legs, while the passenger became paralyzed from the waist down.

FHP said investigators located Reyes about 14 miles from the crash scene in Hernando County. Troopers released a photo of his vehicle following the crash. It was located at a Walgreens parking lot.

Troopers said Reyes was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol concentration about twice the legal limit.

He faces numerous felony charges, including DUI manslaughter.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.