MULBERRY, Fla. — In Mulberry, a new Central Florida Health Care center just opened its doors to help meet the needs of the growing rural population.

Asha Sanders lives in Mulberry and struggled to find a nearby specialist after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

WATCH: New Mulberry healthcare center expands access for rural Polk County

New health care center expands access

“Initially, I didn’t know where to turn or where to look because nobody was taking patients that accepted Medicaid. So, I ended up having to go to Wesley Chapel,” said Sanders.

Now, with expanded specialty services available in Mulberry, Sanders said those long drives are no longer necessary.

“Central Florida Health Care, the referrals department, was able to find me somewhere that was closer to home. I didn’t have to use so much gas. I didn’t have to miss other appointments because my budget is blown for the week or the month because I just used all my gas to go to another county,” said Sanders.

Healthcare leaders say that’s exactly the kind of barrier the new Central Florida Health Care Facility is designed to remove.

The new center offers a wider range of services, including adult primary care, rheumatology, OB/GYN, behavioral health and a drive-thru pharmacy. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit first reported on the plan to expand services in Mulberry in 2024.

Dr. David Washington told Petit that the need for medical care has increased in the rural parts of Polk County.

“This area is also expanding from a population standpoint, so there are more patients that can benefit from something that’s nearby,” Washington said.

The federally funded center treats patients regardless of their ability to pay. Washington said many patients delay treatment because of transportation, insurance lapses, or financial hardship.

“We’re anticipating definite outcomes improved, just general well-being, overall health and well being of the patient as well as getting better measurable results, especially with diagnostics,” Washington said.

For Sanders, having expanded services in one location benefits her whole family.

“I can bring multiple children. I can have multiple appointments. I can save my time off from work. My kids don’t have to miss so much school, and we can all get services,” Sanders said.

The previous Mulberry site will continue operating for pediatric and dental care.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.