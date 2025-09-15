Florida Blue, BayCare negotiations could cause patients to lose their doctors

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Blue and BayCare are currently in negotiations to reach an agreement that will keep BayCare hospitals, doctors, and facilities in network for Florida Blue patients.

Florida Blue released a statement on its website and sent a letter to its members stating that if an agreement isn't reached by October 1, 2025, BayCare would become an out-of-network provider for Florida Blue patients.

Florida Blue said in part, "As discussions about a new contract with BayCare continue, we’re providing advance notice of the possibility a new agreement may not be reached."

The insurance company stated that some patients may be eligible to continue receiving care from their current BayCare provider or facility, even if a decision is not reached by October 1.

This is not the first time BayCare and Florida Blue have worked to close a deal as a deadline approaches. In 2022, BayCare paused elective surgeries for Florida Blue patients while the agreement was being reached. The two later reached an agreement just days before the contract was set to expire.

According to the BayCare Health System, state and federal guidelines grant patients Continuity of Care, which can allow patients with certain conditions to continue receiving care for a period of time without disruption or additional costs.