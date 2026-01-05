SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Staff at Safety Harbor Elementary School are working to help families in need by collecting and distributing donations through what they call a Care Closet.

The school accepts donations and provides supplies directly to families on campus. Items include clothing, food and basic household necessities.

Principal Lisa Roth said staff members recognized an increasing need during the recent government shutdown.

Safety Harbor Elementary creates Care Closet to support families in need

“We had some families that really had some need, and it wasn't just clothing, but laundry detergent for the clothing or shelf-stable foods, toiletries. In fact, we had one family that was looking at possibly having to give up their pet because they just couldn't afford pet food.”

Donations can be dropped off at the school office. Roth said the goal is to make help easily accessible for families who are already coming to campus.

“Our families in need know that there's a place that they're coming to anyway that they can get some support and some help.”

Other families and local business owners are also contributing to the Care Closet. Interior designer Cris Beyer of Beyer Designs said her business wanted to help after learning about the need.

“We wanted to do what we could to help. So we asked all of our guests to our holiday Christmas party to help bring A donation to help support the Care Closet,” Beyer sai

“These are families that are working and just trying to get by, so when they're dropping off their children, they can stop by and pick up what they need as well,” Roth said.

Those interested in scheduling a donation drop-off can contact Safety Harbor Elementary School at 727-724-1462.



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

