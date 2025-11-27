Florida teen released following months-long imprisonment in Israel: CAIR

TAMPA, Fla. — An American Palestinian from Tampa has been released after being held in Israeli custody, according to the national and Florida offices of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR said Mohammed Ibrahim was just 15 years old when Israeli officials detained him.

The organization added, "...while Mohamed’s release is a long-overdue relief for his family and community, the U.S. government must not allow the Israeli military’s abuse of an American child to go unanswered."

CAIR government affairs director Robert McCaw said, “Mohamed’s homecoming is a blessing, but it does not erase the torture and suffering he endured. The U.S. government has a responsibility to investigate Israel’s abuse of an American citizen and ensure that no other child—American or Palestinian—is subjected to the same treatment.”

Earlier this month, there were local protests demanding the release of Ibrahim.