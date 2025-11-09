TAMPA, Fla. — Protests demanding the release of a 16-year-old American Palestinian from Tampa held in Israeli custody took place across Florida on Sunday, as advocates push for action ahead of his next court appearance.

Florida protests call for release of Tampa teen held in Israeli custody

The demonstrations in Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, Melbourne, and South Florida were organized by CAIR Florida as part of a nationwide week of action calling for the release of Mohammed Ibrahim. CAIR said Ibrahim was only 15 years old when Israeli officials detained him.

Family members, friends, and community supporters gathered to urge state and federal lawmakers to intervene, emphasizing that Ibrahim is a U.S. citizen and a minor. His uncle, Zeyad Kadur, attended the Tampa protest and described what happened during Ibrahim’s arrest.

“Everybody here you see behind us, friends and family in the community, they're here to let the U.S. government know that Mohammed’s an American first, a child,” Kadur said. “He was taken hostage from his home, blindfolded, zip tied at gunpoint. November 16 will be nine months that he’s had zero contact with his family.”

Kadur also shared that Ibrahim’s cousin, Saif Allah Musaleh, a Tampa resident, was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Protesters are calling on the White House and Florida lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, to demand Ibrahim’s release so he can return home to Tampa.

Ibrahim’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.