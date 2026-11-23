TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of Americans are preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving, and drivers could find some relief at the pump before they leave.

AAA projects 72.9 million people will travel by car over the Thanksgiving holiday, down slightly from the 73.1 million people who took road trips last year.

AAA says the projected decrease of about 200,000 drivers is due in part to this season's record-high gas prices. August, September and October each set new monthly records at the pump, and November could do the same.

Still, prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks.

CNN reports the national average for regular gas has dropped about 50 cents in three weeks, the largest three-week decline since 2008.

WATCH NOW: Gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving as millions prepare to hit the road

Gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving as millions prepare to hit the road

In Tampa on Sunday, Tampa Bay 28 spoke with drivers filling up before the holiday week.

Joshua said he may make the drive to Tallahassee to visit friends.

“I might go up there,” he said. “I got a couple of friends up there, but for the most part, I mean, I got to get some gas first.”

Tampa Bay 28 Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone speaks with Joshua, who said filling up his vehicle can cost nearly $100, ahead of Thanksgiving travel.



Another driver, Varun Patel, was getting ready for a drive to Miami for his bachelor party.

Tampa Bay 28 used GasBuddy to locate one of the lowest advertised prices near our station Sunday. At the Mobil near West Cypress Street and North Dale Mabry Highway, regular gas was advertised at $3.25 a gallon.

Tampa Bay 28 Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone speaks with Varun Patel as he fills up before a road trip to Miami. Patel said lower gas prices are a welcome relief.

Patel said seeing a price like that before his drive was a welcome sight.

“It makes me feel relieved,” Patel said. “Working class guy, you know, we are not rich class people. So I love it. We want expenses to come down, inflation to come down.”

Why are gas prices dropping?

CNN reported several factors are contributing to the recent decline.

People tend to drive less as temperatures drop and daylight hours get shorter, reducing demand for gasoline. Oil prices have also fallen as fears of a renewed escalation in the war with Iran have eased.

CNN also reported that refinery outages that contributed to surging gas prices in the Great Lakes region have subsided.

Despite the recent decline, drivers could still face historically high prices for the Thanksgiving holiday.

CNN reported that this Thanksgiving could still become the most expensive on record at the pump. GasBuddy puts the previous Thanksgiving Day record at $3.55 per gallon, set in 2022.

AAA separately says the highest Thanksgiving price at the pump was in 2022 at $3.58. The organization says the national average on Thanksgiving Day has never topped $4 per gallon.

Not every driver is feeling the same relief

Prices can vary significantly depending on where drivers fill up.

At a Wawa in Tampa on Sunday, Lorene Hall-Jennings said she was paying $3.49 per gallon after recently finding gas for $3.02 at Costco.

“I'm not too happy that it kind of rose in the last two days to this extent, to $3.49,” Hall-Jennings said.

Tampa Bay 28 Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone speaks with Lorene Hall-Jennings at a Tampa gas station. Hall-Jennings said she recently found cheaper gas at Costco.

For Michael Grove, the type of fuel his motorcycle requires also makes a difference.

“Premium, I have to get premium, so it's expensive,” Grove said.

Tampa Bay 28 Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone speaks with Michael Grove while he fills up his motorcycle. Grove said having to use premium fuel makes filling up more expensive.

Joshua said filling his vehicle can cost him close to $100.

“It's $100 almost every time I fill up,” he said. “Sometimes it's not good, but I try to make it happen. I gotta go.”

So even with some relief at the pump, for drivers like Joshua, getting where they need to go this Thanksgiving still comes at a price.

AAA urges drivers to prepare before leaving

Nearly 90% of Thanksgiving travelers are expected to hit the road, according to AAA.

The organization is reminding drivers to check their tires, batteries and fluids before leaving home. Last Thanksgiving, AAA says it responded to more than half a million emergency roadside calls involving issues including flat tires, dead batteries, fuel delivery, lockouts and towing.