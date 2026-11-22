TAMPA, Fla. — The Thanksgiving travel rush is off to a rocky start after an automation issue led to thousands of Delta Air Lines flight delays in and out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Delta runs thousands of flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson, and on Sunday, an issue with automated weight counting led to thousands of flight delays. The disruption is also leading to a handful of delays here in Tampa.

As of early Sunday afternoon in Tampa, about 40 Delta flights were delayed. Still, there are things for flyers to pay attention to, especially following the FAA ground stop less than two weeks ago.

The slow start comes as Tampa International Airport prepares for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. This weekend marks the start of the holiday travel rush, with millions of Floridians taking flights or hitting the roads.

One of those flyers, Vanessa Cantero-Flores, who is flying to Guatemala, told me she was a bit nervous that delays or cancellations could affect her, so she took some extra precautions.

“I was worried about that, so I had to wait a couple days to you know, make my reservation for the trip. And also, I had to pay an insurance to protect my flight, just in case it’s something they make, like, a cancellation,” Cantero-Flores said.

Lucy Whittan, who was flying with her two sons, Cash and Max, to Boise, told me she hopes the worst is behind us.

"I feel like it happens every couple of years. So, now that it's already happened, I'm not too worried about it happening again anytime soon," Whittan said.

For those hitting the roads, AAA says to leave early. If you're heading out Tuesday or Wednesday, the busiest times those days are in the afternoon, from about 2 to 8 and 1 to 7. AAA says if you can, make sure you leave your home before noon on each of those days.

Leaving early can help the trip go as smoothly as possible.

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