Giving Tuesday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Today is Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to giving back in communities across the country, recognized every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Organizations across the Tampa Bay area are participating through initiatives, donation drives and community events:
Mentropolitian Ministries
- WHAT: Metropolitan Ministries Giving Tuesday campaign to support families this Christmas - donations matched
- WHERE: Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent 2609 N Rome Ave., Tampa
- More information here
Current Initiatives
- WHAT: Current Initiatives’ Laundry Project, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and LaundroLab, is hosting a free laundry event for families and neighbors in St. Petersburg
- WHERE: LaundroLab Laundromat 4910 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
- More information here
LYFT
- WHAT: Every Round Up & Donate contribution in the Lyft app will be tripled, with Lyft and CEO David Risher each matching rider donations.
- More information here
Pasco County libraries
- WHAT: Pasco County libraries are collecting and donating books for local schools
- More information here
Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
- WHAT: Giving Tuesday is dedicated to "Annie's Fund," which supports SPCA Florida’s Foster Program that takes in and cares for underage and vulnerable puppies and kittens.
- More information here
This is an ongoing list that will be updated throughout the day.
Lightning fan suffers seizure, crashes car en route to game
Tyler Murdoch and his girlfriend Emily survived a terrifying car crash on their way to a Bolts game, then came the life-changing news.
Couple in car crash en route to Lightning game; then hit with life-changing news