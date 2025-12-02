Giving Tuesday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Today is Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to giving back in communities across the country, recognized every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Organizations across the Tampa Bay area are participating through initiatives, donation drives and community events:

Mentropolitian Ministries



WHAT: Metropolitan Ministries Giving Tuesday campaign to support families this Christmas - donations matched

WHERE: Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent 2609 N Rome Ave., Tampa

More information here

Current Initiatives



WHAT: Current Initiatives’ Laundry Project, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and LaundroLab, is hosting a free laundry event for families and neighbors in St. Petersburg

WHERE: LaundroLab Laundromat 4910 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

More information here

LYFT



WHAT: Every Round Up & Donate contribution in the Lyft app will be tripled, with Lyft and CEO David Risher each matching rider donations.

More information here

Pasco County libraries



WHAT: Pasco County libraries are collecting and donating books for local schools

More information here

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals



WHAT: Giving Tuesday is dedicated to "Annie's Fund," which supports SPCA Florida’s Foster Program that takes in and cares for underage and vulnerable puppies and kittens.

More information here

This is an ongoing list that will be updated throughout the day.