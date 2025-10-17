Gov. DeSantis announced new I-4 express lane in Hillsborough, new truck parking facility in Polk

BARTOW, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced construction plans on I-4 to relieve congestion on roadways.

The plan includes adding a new express lane on I-4 in Hillsborough County and building a new truck parking facility along I-4 corridor in Polk County.

The governor said the Florida Department of Transportation will construct a 17-mile single expressway lane in both directions in Hillsborough County from I-75 to County Line Road. Construction is expected to begin in 2028.

The new 100-space truck parking facility in Polk County will be located at the Polk Parkway and I-4 interchange.

“Through our Moving Florida Forward initiative, we are making record infrastructure investments and completing projects ahead of schedule to meet the needs of our growing state,” said DeSantis.