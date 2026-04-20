Industrial maintenance careers offer new opportunities for Pasco County job seekers

HOLIDAY, Fla. — As demand grows for skilled workers in manufacturing and technical trades, a new pathway is opening for job seekers. It's one that many didn’t even know existed.

In Pasco County, AmSkills is training people for careers in industrial maintenance, a field that experts say is critical to keeping modern infrastructure running.

Rachel Barter said she was ready for a change.

“I worked in a kitchen, and it really wasn’t fast-paced enough. It wasn’t hands-on. It wasn’t where I wanted to be,” said Barter.

Alexander Miller was also searching for something new after spending years in marketing.

“At first, I was doing marketing for five years. That’s all I did. And I wanted something more mentally challenging,” said Miller.

Now both are enrolled in training at AmSkills’ Holiday facility, working toward certifications in industrial maintenance. It's a field that involves maintaining and repairing the equipment that powers manufacturing plants, utilities, and other critical systems.

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“Basically, people get jobs in these industries, they don’t even realize they exist,” said Tom Mudano, executive vice president of AmSkills.

Industrial maintenance is a broad field, covering skills in mechanical systems, electrical work, automation, safety, and even robotics.

Those skills can lead to careers in industries ranging from manufacturing and utilities to healthcare and logistics.

“There is a huge need,” Mudano said. “The program you are going to see today is AmSkills’ career discovery bootcamp. It’s designed for adults to figure out what the best career path is for me.”

That demand is backed up by labor data. Employment for industrial maintenance technicians is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, faster than the average for most occupations. It comes as companies rely more on advanced machinery and automated systems that require skilled workers to maintain them.

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At the same time, many employers across the Tampa Bay region say they are struggling to fill these roles, creating opportunities for people entering the workforce or changing careers.

Miller said the variety of career paths is part of the appeal.

“Learning all this stuff, you can go any route depending on your interests and what you are actually comfortable with,” said Miller. “You can either work with your hands, or you can work with your brain, or you can work with a computer. It’s kind of cool like that.”

Barter said she’s drawn to the mechanical side of the field.

“It piqued my interest because my dad is a retired mechanic, so I learned a lot about those. And tools, hands on, getting greasy,” said Barter.

Programs like AmSkills not only provide training but also connect students directly with employers looking to hire. That pipeline can lead to stable careers with competitive pay, in some cases reaching into six figures with experience and specialized skills.

“A lot of people don’t realize that they can actually apply for these jobs and get these jobs,” Mudano said. “But they may not realize they have the skill set because they are just not familiar with it.”

AmSkills is also expanding its offerings, with a new apprenticeship program launching this summer and additional classes planned.

For more information about training opportunities, click here.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.